NBC: U.S. Confirms Strike on School in Minab

"We stand until the end" — with such posters and portraits of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, residents of Tehran took to the streets.

People shout anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans amid growing casualties from the escalation. Among the victims are 165 children killed in a girls’ school in Minab. Several media outlets have reported that American military forces are behind the strikes. According to NBC, the U.S. administration told Congress in a closed-door meeting that it indeed carried out strikes in the area where the school is located.

Regardless, President Donald Trump remains committed to his plan. After declaring that the U.S. seeks regime change in Iran, he posted a new statement asserting that no deal will be reached with Tehran except unconditional capitulation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it had "struck a high-ranking Iranian commander" in Tehran. The individual’s identity has not been disclosed.