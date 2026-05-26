The Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist attack in Starobelsk is Zelensky's revenge on the residents of the Luhansk People's Republic. Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that the attack on the college's academic building and dormitory was a deliberate crime committed by the Kyiv regime. According to him, the West has failed to condemn this tragedy, while groundlessly accusing Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure.

"Western capitals can talk endlessly about children's rights, but their reaction to the tragedy in Starobelsk demonstrates that their political system has long divided children into convenient and inconvenient victims. If a child's suffering can be used against Russia, it immediately becomes an international scandal. But when children die as a result of the deliberate actions of the Kyiv regime, the tragedy is justified with reservations, doubts, and references to context. This isn't just double standards—it's a moral failure and a complete disgrace."