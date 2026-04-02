New oil pipelines may be built in the Middle East

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Persian Gulf countries are considering building oil pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

Such projects were previously abandoned due to their high cost and complexity. But the current crisis has increased interest in alternative routes, such as the Saudi Arabian East-West Pipeline. It currently pumps 7 million barrels of oil per day to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, completely bypassing Hormuz.