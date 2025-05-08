New Pope of Rome Is Robert Prevo from the United States

The new Pope of Rome is American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevo, according to RIA Novosti.

The newly elected pontiff has chosen the name Leo XIV. This marks the first time in history that a pope hails from the United States.

His name was announced by Cardinal Protodeacon Dominic Mamberti. From the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he proclaimed the famous Latin phrase Habemus Papam ("We have a Pope").