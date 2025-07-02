Ivan Eismont: Memory Is One of the Pillars Supporting the State

The Chairman of Belarusian Television and Radio Company, Ivan Eismont, stated that memory is one of the fundamental pillars upon which the state is built. This remark was made following a solemn ceremony of laying flowers at the Victory Monument, dedicated to Belarus’s Independence Day, as reported by BELTA.

“We can confidently say that Belarus remembers,” Eismont emphasized. “It is encouraging to see that, despite the 80 years that have passed, many young people participate in these commemorations. The situation in the country has changed significantly in recent years in this regard. Considerable work has been done in engaging with the youth. I personally visit educational institutions, speak with students, observe how they sing the national anthem, how they respect Belarusian symbols, and how they study history. This is truly heartening. I believe we must continue in the same spirit.”