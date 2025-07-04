However, it would be far more useful for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to pay attention to what is happening within their European family.

Right-wing activists in Poland organized an anti-immigrant protest near the German embassy in Warsaw, demanding an immediate halt to the flow of migrants from Germany to Poland. In slogans, it sounds like: "Berlin, you invited migrants — deal with them yourself!"

Gżegorz Braun, Member of the European Parliament:

"We do not want you, Germans, to be the vanguard of this new, Euro-colonial world revolution - green, rainbow, migration. This is a war declared against all of us, both Germans and Poles. We call on Germans to wake up, shake off the influence, and join us in overthrowing the yoke of political correctness, which has led the people of Germany into the decline they are now experiencing."

On the eve, Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced that Warsaw is introducing temporary border controls with Germany and Lithuania. He noted that he has already contacted German authorities several times, "informing them that Poland's patience is running out."

The scale of clandestine migration from Germany to Poland is being kept secret by authorities.