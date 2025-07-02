During our path of formation and development, we have learned to love our own, we pass our national unity from generation to generation as a sacred thing. Together we can cope with any threats and challenges.

These are difficult times, but we are creating new pages in the history of independent Belarus.

American political scientist Steve Samarin admitted that the delegation from the United States was greatly impressed by Alexander Lukashenko's address to the Belarusian people. "I saw the President of the Republic of Belarus so close for the first time. This, of course, made an absolutely stunning impression. We also visited small towns, saw there an absolutely fantastic result of the labor of thousands of people," said Steve Samarin.