U.S. Congress Passes Trump's Bill on Federal Expenditure and Taxes

The U.S. Congress has passed President Donald Trump's bill on government spending, which provides for tax cuts and an increase in the debt ceiling, TASS reports.

The bill was supported by 218 congressmen, 214 voted against it. Now the bill is being sent to the U.S. President for signature. The bill, previously developed at the initiative of the Trump administration, was passed by the Senate.

The document, which Trump calls "one, big, beautiful bill", provides for a significant reduction in taxes and government spending in a number of areas. At the same time, it assumes an increase in defense spending, in particular for the creation of the Golden Dome missile defense system. In addition, it includes measures to tighten border controls.