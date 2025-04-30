New round of Iran-US talks to be held in Rome

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the next round of talks between Tehran and Washington on resolving the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program, scheduled for May 3, will be held in Rome, with Oman remaining the mediator. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Tasnim agency.

Abbas Araghchi said on the SNN TV channel that Iran plans to hold consultations with the "European three" countries (Germany, Great Britain and France) on the eve of talks with the US on the Iranian nuclear program. "I think that the role of the three European countries (in the issue of the Iranian nuclear program - BelTA note) has diminished due to the wrong policy they have adopted. For this reason, we are ready to hold a round of talks with them in Rome before the talks with the US," he said.