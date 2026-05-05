3.77 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.31 BYN
New Threat: Hantavirus Case Detected in Switzerland
The patient disembarked from a cruise ship in April, where the outbreak was detected, and is currently undergoing treatment in an isolation ward at a Zurich hospital.
Three passengers on the ship have died due to hantavirus, and another is in serious condition. A total of eight cases have been identified. The ship is scheduled to arrive in the Canary Islands by the end of the week; Spanish authorities have agreed to accept it. However, the archipelago's leader disagreed with the decision and requested a conversation or meeting with the Prime Minister.
The WHO suspects an outbreak of the Andes virus on a cruise ship
This is one of the most dangerous varieties of hantavirus, capable of spreading from person to person.
The ship is currently anchored at the entrance to the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde. Experts from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, after assessing the situation on board, evacuated three people for treatment.