New Threat: Hantavirus Case Detected in Switzerland

The patient disembarked from a cruise ship in April, where the outbreak was detected, and is currently undergoing treatment in an isolation ward at a Zurich hospital.

Three passengers on the ship have died due to hantavirus, and another is in serious condition. A total of eight cases have been identified. The ship is scheduled to arrive in the Canary Islands by the end of the week; Spanish authorities have agreed to accept it. However, the archipelago's leader disagreed with the decision and requested a conversation or meeting with the Prime Minister.

The WHO suspects an outbreak of the Andes virus on a cruise ship

This is one of the most dangerous varieties of hantavirus, capable of spreading from person to person.