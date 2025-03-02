Representatives of Hungary at a meeting of EU ambassadors rejected a draft document concerning security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine, as reported by RIA Novosti, citing Politico.

"At the EU ambassadors' meeting on Friday, February 28, Hungary declined the draft document on Ukraine, which included provisions for security guarantees that the bloc could provide to Kiev, as well as a new package of military assistance," the article states.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has emphasized that Budapest does not support the idea of “war-hungry European leaders” allocating a €20 billion package to Ukraine in exchange for abandoning a peace agreement. He stated that Hungary opposes any initiatives that could hinder Russian-American negotiations.