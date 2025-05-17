Today, many analysts and political experts assert that the future belongs to Africa. Yet, it remains a common stereotype to view Africa as insignificant, while considering Europe and the United States as the great powers. Why such a perspective is mistaken was explained by Stanislav Mezentsev, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Africa of the Russian Academy of Sciences, during a broadcast on "First National."

"In the global information sphere, Africa has long been depicted as a rather underdeveloped, somewhat backward region—implying: there's nothing there for you to do. However, I would like to present facts that prove otherwise," he emphasized. "First, Africa is the last and only continent in the world where the mineral base remains vast and largely untapped—rich in resources such as oil, gas, gold, diamonds, and now, increasingly, rare earth metals. Not only is it still not exhausted, unlike other regions, but much of its mineral wealth remains unexplored, opening excellent prospects for the future."

"Second, it is the fastest-growing population," he pointed out. "Today, the African continent is home to approximately 1.5 billion people. The estimated daily population growth in 2024 is about 105,000 individuals. This means Africa represents a huge and expanding market for goods, services, and opportunities of all kinds."