A snowless winter, frosts, and adverse weather conditions have affected nearly all of Europe. According to the European Observatory, March in the Netherlands and northern Germany became the driest on record. Some regions of Greece, the Balkans, Sweden, Ukraine, and Poland have been placed under orange “warning” alerts. The southeastern coast of Spain is on high alert due to critical water shortages.

In Lublin, strawberry losses reach up to 70%, while in Krasnodar Krai, nearly half of the fruit harvest was destroyed by spring frosts. Climate change is also damaging African countries. Sweet-toothed consumers are now switching to white chocolate due to rising cocoa prices caused by shortages.

This period of drought is critical: when nature’s whims influence not only farmers’ budgets but also the global market situation. March 2025 was the warmest in Europe’s meteorological history and the second hottest month worldwide, with average temperatures exceeding 14°C—over one and a half degrees above pre-industrial levels. Severe droughts are becoming inevitable, representing one of the most harmful consequences of ongoing climate change. Food security is under threat.

Paulsen, Director of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO):

“The 2025 global food crisis report paints a staggering picture. About 295 million people across 53 countries and territories face severe food shortages. This increase is driven by three main factors: conflicts and insecurity, extreme weather events, and economic issues. Analysis shows that these factors often overlap in many crises.”

Farmers, exporters, and analysts are already preparing for what could be a challenging season. The most intense drought of this century may hit the UK. The local Ecology and Hydrology Center warns that water levels in many rivers have reached critically low levels, which could worsen over the next three months. The causes include not only insufficient rainfall but also poor foresight by authorities, who have not built enough reservoirs—no new artificial water bodies have been constructed in England for over 30 years. Farmers from Fanzhu village have been waiting for abundant rains since November.

Luo, Farmer (China):

“I think the drought will have very serious consequences. The crops of grains, corn, and peanuts are uncertain. The corn and peanut seedlings have died, and there’s no water in the river for irrigation.”

He, Farmer (China):

“There hasn’t been rain here for over six months, and whatever we plant, it won’t survive due to the drought. It’s become very difficult to even get drinking water now.”

Europe is suffering from a severe water deficit. Extremely dry conditions are already observed in northern Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, and southern Scandinavia. The grain basket of Europe—Poland and Ukraine—is at high risk. Where it’s not flooded, it’s freezing. 2025 could become the worst year for vegetable and fruit harvests, acknowledged former Polish Deputy PM Janusz Piechociński. The situation in Lublin Voivodeship is described as dramatic: strawberry losses reach as high as 80%, and frost has damaged raspberries and even blueberries.