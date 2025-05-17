"High Mission": Lukashenko Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on Inauguration Day

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his enthronement, expressing these sentiments on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"In this challenging period marked by global contradictions, your election to the papal throne takes on particular significance," the congratulatory message states. "Your call to the international community aligns fully with Belarus's position, which has always been in favor of peace and harmony among nations. Only through joint efforts can we achieve common goals."

The head of state expressed confidence that Pope Leo XIV's high mission as the leader of the Catholic Church will promote deeper interfaith dialogue and the preservation of Christian values.