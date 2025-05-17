"Preserving faith and identity." Metropolitan Benjamin on opening Armenian Apostolic Church

On May 18th, an important event took place in Belarus’s interfaith religious life—the consecration of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Minsk. Specifically for this occasion, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Garegin II, arrived in the Belarusian capital.

On the religious map of Belarus, one more church has appeared. The Armenian Apostolic Church now has a presence in our spiritual landscape. This event is profoundly significant for our spiritual life; it is both a cultural milestone and, of course, a political one, as one of the foundations of our national policy is maintaining interfaith peace and harmony, along with the freedom of religious expression.

The church building itself, which fits beautifully into the cityscape of Minsk, was created through joint efforts of Belarusians and Armenians.

What is the attitude of representatives of Belarus’s traditional confessions—primarily Orthodox and Catholic—toward the opening of this new church? What are the differences and similarities between Armenian Christians and other Christian denominations?

Metropolitan Benjamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus: "The Armenian people have endured many tragic events throughout their history—namely, genocide—and in this sense, their history bears many similarities to that of the Belarusian people. Due to their dispersion across the world, Armenians everywhere strive to establish churches to preserve their faith, traditions, and identity. The fact that an Armenian church has been established in the Belarusian capital is a testament to good relations between the Belarusian and Armenian peoples."

Fr. Franz Rudi, Canon and Rector of the Parish of Our Lady of Budslav in Minsk:

"Members of the Roman Catholic Church are pleased for our Armenian brothers, for whom this consecration of a new church is a significant event. Historically, we are close, and we can say that the Armenian Church is our elder sibling, since they were the first to adopt Christianity."

Despite differences in canonical and liturgical rites among Catholics, Orthodox Christians, and Armenian Christians, we all believe in Christ, confess the Gospel, and strive to live according to Gospel truths.