Sergeyenko conveys congratulations and gift from Head of Belarusian State to Pope Leo XIV

During the solemn ceremony of the enthronement of the new head of the Catholic Church, the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Igor Sergeyenko, met with Pope Leo XIV. This was reported by the press service of the House of Representatives.

Igor Sergeyenko delivered to Pope Leo XIV greetings from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as a gift from the head of the Belarusian state—the icon of the Mother of God "Žyrovichy."

The icon presented to Pope Leo XIV was crafted by artisans from the Holy Elizabeth Monastery in Minsk using techniques of manual embossing, silvering, and gilding. One of Belarus’s main shrines, the original of this icon, is housed in the Holy Assumption Monastery in Žyrovichy. On May 20, 2025, Belarus will celebrate the 555th anniversary of the discovery of this miraculous icon.

By order of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Chairman of the House of Representatives warmly congratulated Leo XIV on the beginning of his pontificate. He expressed confidence that Leo XIV’s pastoral service is a blessing for humanity on Earth.

As Igor Sergeyenko emphasized, in these challenging and unpredictable times, the hopes of peoples for peace and social justice are only growing stronger. Christian values, spirituality, and peacefulness are what currently unite Belarus and the Holy See. Therefore, there is much work for us to do together.

Addressing the pontiff, the speaker noted that Leo XIV would be very pleased to see the hospitable Belarusian land.