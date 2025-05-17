3.73 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.37 BYN
Belarus’s Influence in Africa Will Continue to Grow — Stanislav Mezentsev
The influence of Belarus in Africa is set to increase, thanks to the personal factor in diplomatic relations. This opinion was shared by Stanislav Mezentsev, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Africa of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
According to him, Belarus began actively engaging with Zimbabwe as early as 2017. "When the global situation in the world started to change somewhat, you were precisely prepared for these shifts and sanctions. There exists a third force—partners who remain interested despite sanctions and the various accusations the West uses to hinder the development of cooperation between Africa, Belarus, Russia, and other partners. A well-thought-out, long-term political strategy has already borne fruit."
Discussing the bilateral relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe, he noted that the chosen priority—strategically and logically—is agriculture. "Belarus is an expert in this field, with roots going back to the Soviet era and continuing to this day, in how to develop modern, efficient farming enterprises. Despite challenging climatic conditions, Belarusians know how to properly fertilize the land to ensure good harvests. This know-how was transferred to Zimbabweans at a crucial moment when cooperation was just beginning in 2017. Zimbabwe faced a very difficult situation, practically on the brink of a severe economic crisis."
The result we see today is that Zimbabwe, which previously depended entirely on importing food, is now, thanks to cooperation and technological exchange in agriculture, able to sell grain to neighboring countries—an enormous achievement," believes Stanislav Mezentsev.
The expert also highlighted a subtle but extremely important factor—African mentality. "The state visit to Belarus was over. The President of Belarus personally saw off the Zimbabwean president at the airport," the scholar emphasized. "Western partners and other countries often underestimate the importance of personal relationships. The fact that Alexander Lukashenko chose such a format of interaction with African leaders means a great deal—it will pay off many times over. You will see Belarus’s influence in Africa grow. This is partly because work is carried out at the highest levels—heads of state and ministers. We are unafraid to travel to Africa, to invite presidents, and to engage in equal partnership. Demonstrating this, emphasizing it—this is very important for Africans and their mentality."