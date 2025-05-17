The influence of Belarus in Africa is set to increase, thanks to the personal factor in diplomatic relations. This opinion was shared by Stanislav Mezentsev, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Africa of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to him, Belarus began actively engaging with Zimbabwe as early as 2017. "When the global situation in the world started to change somewhat, you were precisely prepared for these shifts and sanctions. There exists a third force—partners who remain interested despite sanctions and the various accusations the West uses to hinder the development of cooperation between Africa, Belarus, Russia, and other partners. A well-thought-out, long-term political strategy has already borne fruit."

Discussing the bilateral relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe, he noted that the chosen priority—strategically and logically—is agriculture. "Belarus is an expert in this field, with roots going back to the Soviet era and continuing to this day, in how to develop modern, efficient farming enterprises. Despite challenging climatic conditions, Belarusians know how to properly fertilize the land to ensure good harvests. This know-how was transferred to Zimbabweans at a crucial moment when cooperation was just beginning in 2017. Zimbabwe faced a very difficult situation, practically on the brink of a severe economic crisis."

The result we see today is that Zimbabwe, which previously depended entirely on importing food, is now, thanks to cooperation and technological exchange in agriculture, able to sell grain to neighboring countries—an enormous achievement," believes Stanislav Mezentsev.