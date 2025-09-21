North Korea Claims to Have Acquired "Secret Weapon"

Kim Jong Un, President of North Korea's State Affairs, announced that his country, in its effort to bolster its defensive capabilities, has "obtained a secret weapon." This information was reported by BELTA, citing TASS and the Korean Central Telegraph Agency.

"Our nation and party are relentlessly pursuing rapid and continuous advancements in strengthening our defensive potential," Kim Jong Un stated. He recalled the construction of new destroyers, describing it as "the first significant step toward establishing a maritime power," as well as the "unceasing enhancement of strategic forces" and improvements to the characteristics of serially produced weaponry.

"Furthermore, we have acquired a new secret weapon. Significant progress has been made in the field of defense science and research, which will greatly contribute to a sharp increase in our combat capabilities," Kim Jong Un added.