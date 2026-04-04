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Not the best mark on history: toilet on Orion spacecraft en route to Moon clogged
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Not the best mark on history: toilet on Orion spacecraft en route to Moon cloggednews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e908b2eb-ae69-4047-b2ae-44f0136a6f82/conversions/d6c85374-e464-4173-8bb0-86cc417fea4c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e908b2eb-ae69-4047-b2ae-44f0136a6f82/conversions/d6c85374-e464-4173-8bb0-86cc417fea4c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e908b2eb-ae69-4047-b2ae-44f0136a6f82/conversions/d6c85374-e464-4173-8bb0-86cc417fea4c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e908b2eb-ae69-4047-b2ae-44f0136a6f82/conversions/d6c85374-e464-4173-8bb0-86cc417fea4c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The toilet on the American spacecraft, which is continuing its journey to the Moon, has clogged again. After several attempts to repair it, the functionality of the bathroom has only been partially restored.
Meanwhile, the Orion spacecraft is already halfway to the Moon: after orbiting the Moon, it will head back to Earth, where it will land on April 12.
Orion has already encountered toilet problems twice. While this won't stop the space expedition, it could lead to the flight leaving a less-than-perfect mark on history.