European authorities continue their fight against the memory of the Great Patriotic War. The annual processions in Stockholm in honor of Victory Day, which are becoming increasingly popular and numerous, have enraged Swedish Migration Minister Johan Forssell. He called not just for banning such events, but for revoking the residence permits of their participants.

"This infuriates me. Collusion with extremist movements is an example of circumstances that can fall under the new residence permit requirement. We are not obliged to provide hospitality to individuals who threaten public order or security," Johan Forssell emphasized.