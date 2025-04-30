news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b7a8a2-5c9e-4b01-9d2a-376c5f5b4e73/conversions/d185de3a-8284-4739-b9d1-97cfc5ff929b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b7a8a2-5c9e-4b01-9d2a-376c5f5b4e73/conversions/d185de3a-8284-4739-b9d1-97cfc5ff929b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b7a8a2-5c9e-4b01-9d2a-376c5f5b4e73/conversions/d185de3a-8284-4739-b9d1-97cfc5ff929b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b7a8a2-5c9e-4b01-9d2a-376c5f5b4e73/conversions/d185de3a-8284-4739-b9d1-97cfc5ff929b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The number of strikes by the Ukrainian army on civilians has increased by 20-30 % since the beginning of the dialog between Russia and the USA on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for crimes committed by the Kiev regime, TASS reports.

"Since the phone talks between Putin and Trump, which launched a dialog between the United States and Russia on finding options for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Kiev regime has only escalated the situation with attempts to strike Russian civilian facilities and civilians. On average, the number of strikes by the AFU and the number of casualties has increased by 20-30 percent," Miroshnik said.

The diplomat added that Kiev could also prepare provocations on its territory in order to later blame Russian forces for them. "As experience shows, 'Ukrainian staging agents' are not limited in their methods, organizing strikes, framing children and pregnant women for them, initiating acts of nuclear terrorism, undermining crowded public places. All for the sake of disrupting the negotiations," the ambassador pointed out.