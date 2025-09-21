Number of Victims of Violent Crimes in German Schools Grows

Violent crimes in German schools are on the rise, reports BELTA citing Bild.

It is noted that an increasing number of students and teachers in the state of Baden-Württemberg are living in fear.

Law enforcement authorities in Stuttgart (a city in southern Germany and the capital of Baden-Württemberg) stated that in 2024, nearly 2,800 schoolchildren became victims of violent crimes. On average, 15 students per day are subjected to hits, threats, insults, or sexual violence within school premises. This represents a 46% increase compared to 2018.

The situation regarding violence against teachers is no less alarming. In 2024, 157 educators in Baden-Württemberg suffered from abuse, humiliation, or physical harm inflicted by students.

Migration may be exacerbating this trend: 36% of suspects are foreigners.