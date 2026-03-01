Oil Prices Rise amid Escalation in the Middle East

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3681e6bd-0bd8-4c09-9ec3-1ac8985c2a2b/conversions/51569e82-af0d-434a-830f-47a11e7f0d8e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3681e6bd-0bd8-4c09-9ec3-1ac8985c2a2b/conversions/51569e82-af0d-434a-830f-47a11e7f0d8e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3681e6bd-0bd8-4c09-9ec3-1ac8985c2a2b/conversions/51569e82-af0d-434a-830f-47a11e7f0d8e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3681e6bd-0bd8-4c09-9ec3-1ac8985c2a2b/conversions/51569e82-af0d-434a-830f-47a11e7f0d8e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than 12% at the start of the trading week.

According to trading data on the London Stock Exchange, May futures for this grade of oil exceeded $81 per barrel. This is the first such level since June 23, 2025. Later, Brent prices slowed to just under $79 per barrel.

However, analysts do not rule out further increases if the conflict continues and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains. Prices could rise to $100 per barrel, and according to some forecasts, even to $150.