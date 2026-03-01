3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
Oil Prices Rise amid Escalation in the Middle East
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than 12% at the start of the trading week.
According to trading data on the London Stock Exchange, May futures for this grade of oil exceeded $81 per barrel. This is the first such level since June 23, 2025. Later, Brent prices slowed to just under $79 per barrel.
However, analysts do not rule out further increases if the conflict continues and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains. Prices could rise to $100 per barrel, and according to some forecasts, even to $150.
In an attempt to contain prices, OPEC+ members announced they would increase production by 206,000 barrels per day starting in April, but even this may not be enough.