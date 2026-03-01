Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Oil Prices Rise amid Escalation in the Middle East

Image

The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than 12% at the start of the trading week.

According to trading data on the London Stock Exchange, May futures for this grade of oil exceeded $81 per barrel. This is the first such level since June 23, 2025. Later, Brent prices slowed to just under $79 per barrel.

However, analysts do not rule out further increases if the conflict continues and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains. Prices could rise to $100 per barrel, and according to some forecasts, even to $150.

In an attempt to contain prices, OPEC+ members announced they would increase production by 206,000 barrels per day starting in April, but even this may not be enough.

Разделы:

In the worldTrade