On Bali, over 6,000 cases of dengue fever reported, with tourist areas deemed dangerous
Bali is currently grappling with a deadly outbreak of dengue fever, having recorded more than 6,000 infections since the beginning of 2025. Tragically, 28 lives have been lost to this illness.
According to local authorities, the situation deteriorates during the rainy season. Homes are being treated with insecticides to combat the mosquitoes that carry the infection. The most affected areas include popular tourist destinations such as Canggu, Uluwatu, and Seminyak. Reports indicate that dozens of Russian tourists have also contracted the disease.
It is important to note that dengue fever is particularly concerning due to the presence of four different virus strains, which allows for the possibility of reinfection even after a previous illness. In 2025 alone, the Philippines reported over 28,000 cases of dengue fever.