Russia is prepared to commence a prisoner exchange with Ukraine between June 7 and June 9. This was announced by Vladimir Medinsky, Assistant to the Russian President and head of the Russian delegation at negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, according to TASS.

“We anticipate that this will involve approximately 1,200 individuals from each side, making it the largest prisoner exchange to date. We are ready to begin on June 7, 8, or 9. From our side, we are fully prepared,” he stated during a meeting between the Russian president and government members.

Medinsky also informed that the Ukrainian side, during negotiations in Istanbul, proposed starting with a 30- or 60-day ceasefire to facilitate the preparation for a meeting between the leaders of the two nations.

Furthermore, he conveyed that Russia, in response, relayed the position of the Russian President regarding the potential summit of the heads of state: such a meeting is possible with proper preparations. “We have communicated our stance that a summit at the highest level is feasible; however, it requires substantive groundwork aimed at achieving results. Leaders should not merely work out the details of an agreement but approve them—final decisions must be made based on pre-agreed, thoroughly prepared projects,” Medinsky explained.