On May 8 World Celebrates Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

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Belarus, like all over the world, celebrates Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. On May 8, volunteers and staff of Belarus's largest humanitarian organization remember the movement's founder, Henry Dunant.

The Belarusian Red Cross numbers over 1 million members. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians receive assistance annually, and the volunteer army has exceeded 16,000.

Traditionally, this day marks the start of Red Cross Month: until June 1, volunteers and activists will hold exhibitions, charity campaigns, and lectures across the country.