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On May 8 World Celebrates Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus, like all over the world, celebrates Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. On May 8, volunteers and staff of Belarus's largest humanitarian organization remember the movement's founder, Henry Dunant.
The Belarusian Red Cross numbers over 1 million members. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians receive assistance annually, and the volunteer army has exceeded 16,000.
Traditionally, this day marks the start of Red Cross Month: until June 1, volunteers and activists will hold exhibitions, charity campaigns, and lectures across the country.
Everyone will be able to not only learn more about the work of the Belarusian Red Cross Society but also join forces with the volunteers to provide assistance to those in need.