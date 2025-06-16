3.78 BYN
On the brink of collapse – Moldova’s railway to eliminate nearly a third of stations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Maia Sandu’s regime continues to strangle the country. Moldova’s railway is shutting down nearly a third of its stations in an effort to save money — 21 stations out of 71 will be closed. The remaining stations will be called "railway stopping points," which will likely mean no staff or baggage services.
Earlier, Moldova’s railway put its property up for auction to pay wages to employees. As of April 2025, the organization’s debt to approximately 5,000 employees exceeded $11 million.