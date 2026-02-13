Orban After Insult from Zelensky Declares That Ukraine Will Not Join the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union after a provocative remark by Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference. Zelensky openly stated that Budapest is unwilling to intensify support for Kyiv. In response, Orban wrote on social media platform X: "This discussion is not about me or you.

It’s about the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe. Therefore, you cannot become a member of the European Union."