3.72 BYN
2.86 BYN
3.40 BYN
Orban After Insult from Zelensky Declares That Ukraine Will Not Join the EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Orban After Insult from Zelensky Declares That Ukraine Will Not Join the EUnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c21693a-6028-4323-8c72-9413b84451a5/conversions/7f22d521-f9d3-47b5-8fc0-cb5dec1edd96-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c21693a-6028-4323-8c72-9413b84451a5/conversions/7f22d521-f9d3-47b5-8fc0-cb5dec1edd96-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c21693a-6028-4323-8c72-9413b84451a5/conversions/7f22d521-f9d3-47b5-8fc0-cb5dec1edd96-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c21693a-6028-4323-8c72-9413b84451a5/conversions/7f22d521-f9d3-47b5-8fc0-cb5dec1edd96-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union after a provocative remark by Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference. Zelensky openly stated that Budapest is unwilling to intensify support for Kyiv. In response, Orban wrote on social media platform X: "This discussion is not about me or you.
It’s about the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe. Therefore, you cannot become a member of the European Union."
Péter Szijjártó called Zelensky’s words “a rude insult and a display of rudeness,” emphasizing that Hungary will not fund the continuation of the conflict nor allow itself to be drawn into a war.