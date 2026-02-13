Watch onlineTV Programm
Orban After Insult from Zelensky Declares That Ukraine Will Not Join the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union after a provocative remark by Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference. Zelensky openly stated that Budapest is unwilling to intensify support for Kyiv. In response, Orban wrote on social media platform X: "This discussion is not about me or you.

It’s about the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe. Therefore, you cannot become a member of the European Union."

Péter Szijjártó called Zelensky’s words “a rude insult and a display of rudeness,” emphasizing that Hungary will not fund the continuation of the conflict nor allow itself to be drawn into a war.

