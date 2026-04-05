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Hungary is not prepared to say who is behind the attempt to sabotage the Turkish Stream pipeline until the investigation is complete, but this fits in with Ukraine's actions, indicating that it is willing and capable of such a move. Viktor Orbán has stated.

As a reminder, the day before, the Serbian President informed the Hungary's Prime Minister that powerful explosives were found near the gas pipeline that carries Russian gas to Hungary.