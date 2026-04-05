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Orbán: Attempt to Undermine Turkish Stream Consistent with Ukraine's Actions
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hungary is not prepared to say who is behind the attempt to sabotage the Turkish Stream pipeline until the investigation is complete, but this fits in with Ukraine's actions, indicating that it is willing and capable of such a move. Viktor Orbán has stated.
As a reminder, the day before, the Serbian President informed the Hungary's Prime Minister that powerful explosives were found near the gas pipeline that carries Russian gas to Hungary.
Orbán called an emergency defense council meeting and, following its conclusion, announced that the Hungarian army would strengthen security around the pipeline within the country, while joking about speculation about an attempt to sabotage the pipeline in Serbia.