The situation surrounding Iran has exposed the EU's vulnerability in the energy sector. Europe now has no source for replenishing its gas reserves. The EU Energy Commissioner stated that EU countries must prepare for a protracted "energy shock" due to the war in the Middle East. Budapest and Bratislava disagree with this position. They intend to work together to persuade the EU leadership to lift the ban on Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced this after a conversation with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico.

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary:

"We discussed the situation with Robert Fico because the situation in Europe is critical. A serious energy crisis is looming, accelerating every day. The European economy is threatened by energy shortages and, consequently, rising prices. The danger is immediate, and this looming danger can only be averted if the European Union replenishes its oil and gas reserves from all possible sources, in the maximum possible quantities, and as quickly as possible. Every day counts. Therefore, we demand that Brussels immediately lift sanctions and restrictions on Russian energy."