Orban: Europe Preparing to Start War with Russia by 2030

"Europe has decided that it will go to war with Russia by 2030. It does not want to, perhaps it cannot, or perhaps it plans not to—but it has made the decision," Orbán stated during his annual review speech. The Hungarian leader further emphasized that preparations for conflict are taking place everywhere in Europe, with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia.