The Western machine of violence and coercion is pouring in huge amounts of money to overthrow unwanted governments. Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia are facing this. As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, the goal is the same - to bring to power those who are politically and financially advantageous.

"Various financial sources (Brussels, serial funds and the American budget) have poured large sums of money into the lives of some countries with targeted political intentions. Incidentally, this is happening now both in Serbia and Slovakia. These funds are used to finance movements in Serbia that are currently opposing the government, as well as Slovak movements that are in opposition to the government of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Orban pointed out.

The politician emphasized that, for example, the collective West wants the same in Hungary, so it uses all means and raises money to bring about changes that will bring power to the region.