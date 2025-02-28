Deputy of the State Duma from the Crimean region, member of the security committee Mikhail Sheremet has called upon Ukrainian elites and military leaders to overthrow Vladimir Zelensky, initiating criminal proceedings against him for treason against the national interests of the country. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky took place in Washington on Friday and escalated into a heated exchange. According to Fox News, Trump "threw out" Zelensky after a conflict during which the American leader felt disrespected.

Additionally, Fox News reported that the signing of a deal regarding rare earth metals was canceled. Trump stated that he sees no willingness from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to resolve the conflict with Russia.