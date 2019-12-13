3.35 RUB
Path to peace. Ukraine starts preparations for talks with Trump's special envoy
Preparations for talks with Trump's special envoy are in full swing in Ukraine.
As the Guardian notes, the policy of the future master of the White House may prove decisive in the Ukrainian conflict. But pacifying the warring parties will be a difficult task.
The Telegraph also speaks about the intentions of the Trump administration to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, noting that the Republican may soon convene a conference on Ukraine.
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Lukashenko: It won't be "somehow," it will be as it should be.
Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus
Lukashenko explains why he announced five-year quality plan and Year of Beatification
Kiev tries to go on offensive in Kursk Region - Russian Armed Forces repulses four attacks
Priests transported in cages and thrown out of churches - how Ukrainian authorities deal with clergy
Why Ursula von der Leyen ignored celebrations of Poland's EU presidency
