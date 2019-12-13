PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Path to peace. Ukraine starts preparations for talks with Trump's special envoy

Preparations for talks with Trump's special envoy are in full swing in Ukraine.

As the Guardian notes, the policy of the future master of the White House may prove decisive in the Ukrainian conflict. But pacifying the warring parties will be a difficult task.

The Telegraph also speaks about the intentions of the Trump administration to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, noting that the Republican may soon convene a conference on Ukraine.

