Pentagon chief declares war on his generals

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has opened a second front. He has declared war on his generals. A dozen dismissals overnight is far from a routine personnel rotation. All this is happening in the midst of a war with Iran. And such steps are not just a risk, but almost unprecedented.

There are no official reasons yet. But analysts suggest that it is all due to disagreements over a ground operation in Iran. Most military personnel see it as a potential disaster. However, while generals are being kicked out, thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are already arriving in the region.

This is just one of the options Trump is considering. There's an equally insane plan on his desk: stealing nearly 450 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from under the Iranians' noses. The Washington Post suggests this would require deploying thousands of special forces and civilian nuclear scientists, who would fight their way through the rubble of destroyed nuclear facilities under enemy fire, and then build an airstrip right in the middle of enemy territory. And this isn't a Hollywood scenario.