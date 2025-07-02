3.77 BYN
Pentagon Halts Ammunition Supplies to Kiev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Pentagon has halted shipments of some air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Kiev.
As Politico writes, the decision to suspend supplies, agreed upon under the previous Biden administration, was made in early June, but it came into effect only now. Moreover, it was made after inspection of the U.S. army's level of equipment. The military is concerned that the number of shells, missiles, and precision-guided munitions has sharply decreased and continues to decrease.