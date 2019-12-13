Peskov: Development of new weapons such as Oreshnik is absolutely classified

The development of new weapons such as Oreshnik, especially in the current geopolitical situation, is an absolutely classified process, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin. This is reported by TASS.

"The development of the latest weapons, especially in such a geopolitical situation - this is an absolutely classified process," Peskov said, the video posted on the journalist's Telegram channel.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a statement on the progress of the Strategic Defense Forces and the successful test of the newest medium-range Oreshnik missile.