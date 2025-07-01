3.77 BYN
Trump Threatens Musk with Withdrawal of Government Support
The conflict between Trump and Musk is escalating. The American president has threatened the entrepreneur with the removal of government assistance.
The White House leader notes that Musk has received more support from Washington than anyone else in U.S. history. Without subsidies, the billionaire, Trump claims, would "shut up shop and return home to South Africa," saving the country substantial funds in the process.
However, Musk has fallen out of favor with the White House after criticizing a key Trump legislative proposal called The One Big Beautiful Bill, which aims to reduce federal spending. If this initiative is adopted, the billionaire has promised to create his own political party in the U.S., accusing Americans of living under a one-party system controlled by a "pig party."