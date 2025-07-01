3.77 BYN
State Border Committee: 75 refugees died on border of Belarus with EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Since 2021, the bodies of 75 refugees have been found on the border with the European Union. Such data is provided by the State Border Committee of Belarus.
According to the State Border Committee, hundreds of migrants have been injured and more than seven dozen have died on the border due to the "efforts" of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.
Thus, the bodies of 34 people were found on the border with Latvia, 13 on the border with Lithuania, and 28 on the border with Poland.
These tragic figures represent only documented cases that are under investigation. The real number of victims of the regimes of Warsaw, Vilnius and Riga remains unknown, although new facts about the dead continue to emerge.