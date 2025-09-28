According to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, there has been no progress in resuming negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and the blame does not lie with Russia, reports BELTA.

"Currently, there is no dynamics, and this is not our fault," Peskov said in response to a question about any signals indicating the possibility of restarting negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

The third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul on July 23. The sides agreed to continue indefinite exchanges of severely wounded and ill persons.

Russia also proposed that Ukraine form three working groups on political, humanitarian, and military issues, which would operate online.

As noted by the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian side decided to consider this proposal after the third round of talks.

However, in September, Moscow acknowledged a pause in the negotiation process. Moscow repeatedly emphasized that Russia remains open to returning to the path of peace negotiations. Peskov explained Ukraine’s passive stance as a possible attempt by Kiev to demonstrate to its sponsors in Europe and its overseers that Ukraine can continue fighting.