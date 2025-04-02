The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian forces attacked four sites of Russian energy infrastructure in the regions of Lugansk, Kursk, Belgorod, and Zaporozhye over the past day, according to RIA Novosti.

"In the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted four attacks on Russian energy infrastructure," the statement read.

It was noted that on the previous day at 00:43 in Lugansk, Ukrainian militants struck a gas distribution station in "Svatove," part of LLC "Chernomorneftegaz" — the Main Gas Pipeline Management of "Luganskgas." This attack resulted in damage to the equipment and triggered a fire, leaving over 11,000 people without gas.

"In the Kursk Region at 02:11, an attack by a Ukrainian strike drone on an energy facility of the branch of 'Rosseti Center' — 'Kurskenergo' led to the disconnection of the 110 kV high-voltage line 'Seimskaya - Klyukva № 1,' leaving more than 1,200 household consumers in the Kursk District without power," the Ministry added.

Additionally, at 12:06 in the Belgorod region, artillery fire struck the 110 kV substation "Maksimovka," a facility of PJSC "Rosseti Center" — "Belgorodenergo," damaging a transformer. More than 1,700 residents of the Shebekinsky district were left without power.

Moreover, in the Zaporozhye Region at 18:00, a fire broke out at the 35 kV substation "Vasilievka" of the State Unitary Enterprise "Tavriya Energo" following an attack by a Ukrainian drone. Electricity was cut off for 9,000 residents in Vasylievka and the surrounding area.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump. Among other topics, the Russian leader positively responded to the idea of a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days and issued corresponding directives to the military. Later, Zelensky declared that the Ukrainian authorities would support this proposal.

Subsequently, on March 24, negotiations took place in Riyadh between expert groups from Russia and the United States, resulting in an agreement to develop a mechanism to prohibit such strikes. The published list of energy facilities that both sides committed not to target during the ceasefire included oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, power plants, substations, transformers, distribution centers, nuclear power plants, and hydroelectric dams.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have consistently violated these agreements. The first attack occurred just hours after the conversation between Putin and Trump, targeting the "Kavkazskaya" oil pumping station in Krasnodar Krai. This marked the beginning of a series of attacks on Russian energy facilities.