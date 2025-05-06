In Slovakia, signatures have been collected for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia. The petition has already been submitted to the office of the President of the Republic. The signature sheets will now be verified there.

According to the constitution, a referendum is announced by the head of state if at least 350,000 citizens demand its holding. The petition was signed by nearly 400,000 people. Supporters of the referendum are confident that anti-Russian sanctions are negatively affecting the country's economy.

Pavol Slota, head of the political party Domov (Slovakia):