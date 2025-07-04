3.77 BYN
Piercing Boats — Europe Finds New Way to Combat Maritime Migrants
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Europe’s latest innovation. The police have devised a method to thwart migrants arriving by sea by puncturing their boats. This tactic of stabbing vessels used by illegal migrants attempting to cross the English Channel and reach the United Kingdom has been employed by French authorities for the first time.
This approach was adopted as part of a legal framework aimed at curbing illegal border crossings. It has already been welcomed in the UK, which has seen over 20,000 forced migrants arrive by boats since the start of the year.