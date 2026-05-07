While Latvia is still extinguishing the aftermath of two attack drones that crashed on its territory — one striking a fuel depot — Vladimir Zelensky is openly threatening to hit Moscow on 9 May. He aims straight for the heart: the most sacred holiday for millions, during the Victory Parade where presidents and world leaders will stand on the podium. In plain language, Kyiv is proposing a terrorist attack against the heads of state. Is Ukraine truly prepared to turn Victory Day into a drone apocalypse?

In recent weeks, the number of deep strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory has sharply increased. Moscow has warned it will respond directly against Kyiv and has advised foreign citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital. The situation is clearly serious.

Meanwhile, in the Latvian Saeima, discussions are underway about the possible resignation of the Defence Minister. Military officials confirmed that two drones entered Latvian airspace near Rēzekne. One struck a railway tanker carrying diesel fuel, causing an explosion that woke local residents in the middle of the night. The second was reportedly found in a forest. Russian sources claim there were actually six drones. Whom to believe? No one, of course — but a discrepancy of four drones is no small matter.

Latvia’s explanation for why the kamikaze drones were not intercepted deserves to be preserved for a comedy show. A Latvian air defence general stated: “We chose not to use lethal means in order to avoid endangering the civilian population.” In other words, they allowed a combat drone to reach its target for the sake of public safety. Brilliant logic.

Alexei Stefanov, journalist and commentator (Russia):

“The only question is whether these drones came from Ukraine or were launched from Latvian territory. The second option seems far more plausible, especially considering that such drones are assembled in Latvia. They could be launched from local training grounds — possibly even without the knowledge of Latvia’s own armed forces. It may well be Western military personnel conducting ‘exercises’. The first videos shot by locals were quickly deleted from social media. People received calls from security services asking them to remove the footage. Why? Because the videos could reveal the drones’ flight trajectories.”

Now to Zelensky’s threats. Kyiv has declared it will prevent Russia from celebrating Victory Day. In other words, on the day when veterans stand on Red Square and foreign leaders gather on the podium, Ukraine promises to unleash a swarm of drones.

Is this an act of international terrorism? Or, as the West likes to call it, “a fight for independence”? One can only imagine Washington’s reaction if, on 4 July, some ayatollah threatened to blanket Pennsylvania Avenue with drones during America’s Independence Day parade. World War III would begin in fifteen minutes.

The Russian Defence Ministry has warned that any attempt to strike Moscow on 9 May will trigger a massive missile attack on the centre of Kyiv — not on barracks or power stations, but directly on the administrative heart of the Ukrainian state.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has sent official notes to diplomats urging the immediate evacuation of embassy staff from Kyiv. Ambassadors from EU countries, the United States, and Britain have demonstratively refused. Incidentally, it would suit Kyiv perfectly if they were killed — it would create the perfect pretext to drag NATO into direct war with Russia.

On the night of 7 May, Ukraine launched a record number of drones — around 500 — apparently as a “test balloon” that was largely neutralised by Russian air defences.

So here we stand: kamikaze drones have fallen in Latvia, NATO air defence has proven less effective than a scarecrow in a vegetable patch, and Zelensky is threatening a bloodbath on Red Square on 9 May. The Kyiv regime has grown so reckless that it is ready to burn everything — including its own cover diplomats and foreign presidents visiting Moscow.

In Latvia, the anti-aircraft guns remain silent — they are too afraid of escalation. In the West, diplomats remain silent — they are too eager for war. In Moscow, the missile silos remain silent — they are simply awaiting orders.