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Poland approves establishment of permanent US military base
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland approves establishment of permanent US military basenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ed7245c-5199-4c14-99c5-e7000d0c3045/conversions/1b2a3c34-0e5f-4bf8-b2a8-98729bf80e1c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ed7245c-5199-4c14-99c5-e7000d0c3045/conversions/1b2a3c34-0e5f-4bf8-b2a8-98729bf80e1c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ed7245c-5199-4c14-99c5-e7000d0c3045/conversions/1b2a3c34-0e5f-4bf8-b2a8-98729bf80e1c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ed7245c-5199-4c14-99c5-e7000d0c3045/conversions/1b2a3c34-0e5f-4bf8-b2a8-98729bf80e1c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Polish Sejm has adopted a resolution on measures to establish a permanent US military base in the country.
The document launches large-scale preparations for logistical, financial, and housing arrangements for American soldiers and their families. This will require colossal expenditures from the Polish budget, as the plan is to build a de facto autonomous mini-city.
According to critics, transferring territories to foreign military installations deprives Warsaw of sovereignty and turns Poland into an instrument of Washington's geopolitical influence.
Currently, the US contingent in Poland (approximately 10,000 personnel) is on a temporary basis. A permanent base will anchor American troops on the eastern border indefinitely.