The Polish Sejm has adopted a resolution on measures to establish a permanent US military base in the country.

The document launches large-scale preparations for logistical, financial, and housing arrangements for American soldiers and their families. This will require colossal expenditures from the Polish budget, as the plan is to build a de facto autonomous mini-city.

According to critics, transferring territories to foreign military installations deprives Warsaw of sovereignty and turns Poland into an instrument of Washington's geopolitical influence.