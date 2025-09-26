Poland Cancels Social Benefits for Unemployed Ukrainians

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc3296c9-20c3-420d-bc9a-c34419c703fc/conversions/7fca6427-4f51-46c3-9e17-595c181b490d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc3296c9-20c3-420d-bc9a-c34419c703fc/conversions/7fca6427-4f51-46c3-9e17-595c181b490d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc3296c9-20c3-420d-bc9a-c34419c703fc/conversions/7fca6427-4f51-46c3-9e17-595c181b490d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fc3296c9-20c3-420d-bc9a-c34419c703fc/conversions/7fca6427-4f51-46c3-9e17-595c181b490d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a law abolishing social benefits for unemployed Ukrainian citizens, RIA Novosti reported, citing Zbigniew Bogucki, the head of the Polish leader's office.

"President Karol Nawrocki signed a law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens. Among other things, it stipulates that the payment of 800+ zlotys (800 zlotys (over $200) monthly for each child – Editor's note) will be dependent on the parent's professional activity," said Zbigniew Bogucki.

Nawrocki vetoed the previous law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens passed by the Polish Sejm, as it provided for Ukrainians to receive social benefits regardless of their work activity.

"We must move to normal rules when it comes to Ukrainian citizens. The President is sending a very clear signal today – no preferential treatment with special conditions. These issues must be resolved based on general laws that apply to everyone," said Zbigniew Bogucki.