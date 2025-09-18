3.64 BYN
Poland Hasn't Yet Decided on Date for Opening Border with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish regime has not yet decided on a date for opening the border with Belarus, commented government spokesman Adam Szlapka. "We will inform you about this at the appropriate time," he said.
On the night of September 12, Poland closed its border with Belarus. Polish Prime Minister Tusk justified the decision by citing "security interests," explaining that the move was related to the active phase of the Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025, which have already concluded.