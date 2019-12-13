3.41 RUB
Poland to build a road for quick transfer of army to borders with Russia
In 2025 Poland will build a road to the border with the Kaliningrad Region of the Russian Federation for the possibility of rapid transfer of troops and security forces in case of need. This was announced in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper by Maciej Duszczyk, deputy head of the Polish Interior Ministry, writes TASS.
According to him, construction will be underway in the coming months. The politician did not give other details about the new road to the Polish-Russian border.
In November, Poland began erecting a line of defensive fortifications on the border with Russia. By the end of the same month, the Polish side announced the readiness of its first section - more than 3.5 thousand concrete hedgehogs were installed near the village of Dombruvka on the border with the Kaliningrad Region. In addition, Warsaw plans to create an active surveillance system on the border with Russia.
