In the West, they have forgotten how to engage in dialogue and work collaboratively; instead, they resort to accusations, threats, and rudeness.

Polish authorities, by closing the Russian Consulate in Kraków, continue to diminish the already strained relations with Moscow.

As Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated, Warsaw’s accusations against Moscow regarding the arson of a shopping center in the Polish capital are entirely unfounded and part of a Russophobic stance. Warsaw has not provided any evidence linking Russian special services to the fire.