Poland to Reopen Border Crossings with Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11e9b2e8-8c3b-465e-8c9c-6630ff12fede/conversions/221d9489-5c0e-4132-b752-292a1c8818a6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11e9b2e8-8c3b-465e-8c9c-6630ff12fede/conversions/221d9489-5c0e-4132-b752-292a1c8818a6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11e9b2e8-8c3b-465e-8c9c-6630ff12fede/conversions/221d9489-5c0e-4132-b752-292a1c8818a6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11e9b2e8-8c3b-465e-8c9c-6630ff12fede/conversions/221d9489-5c0e-4132-b752-292a1c8818a6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland has decided to open its border with the Republic of Belarus. The corresponding document will be signed on September 23, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced, according to RIA Novosti.

"Together with the Minister of Internal Affairs and the administration, we have decided to reopen the checkpoints with Belarus. He will sign the decision today," Tusk said.

The PM added that border crossings will be reopened on midnight from Wednesday (September 24) to Thursday (September 24).

Poland closed its border with Belarus on the night of September 12. Tusk justified the decision to close the border "for security reasons," citing the start of the active phase of the Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025. The exercises took place from September 12 to 16.